Find out why S&P 500 and Nasdaq are in a vulnerable position and prone for a market correction and if there will be a potential rotation among the US indices. Watch the video below:
EUR/USD teases 2021 low above 1.1200 on higher yields, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD remains vulnerable around the 2021 low above 1.1200 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar tracks firmer yields as Biden’s nomination for Fed officials propel rate hike bets. Eurozone covid concerns continue to undermine the euro ahead of the Eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3350 amid Brexit woes, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3400, having failed to find acceptance above the latter, as markets remain cautious amid Fed’s tapering bets, looming covid and Brexit concerns. Focus shifts to the UK and US Markit PMIs.
Gold eyes dead cat bounce towards $1,830 amid oversold RSI, focus on yields
On Tuesday, gold price is nursing losses while above the $1,800 mark, consolidating the biggest daily loss since September 16. The US dollar is holding onto its recent upsurge, taking a breather before contemplating the next big move.
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow
Despite the recent cryptocurrency market correction, digital asset investment products dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to grow. While November has been considered a less bullish month compared to October ...
