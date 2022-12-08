S&P 500, INDEXSP:DXY USD, .INX, NASDAQ-100, INDEXNASDAQ: NDX, Russell 2000 RUT. Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading Strategies.
US Stock Markets News Today: Stocks close mostly lower, selling volume pressure continues
Elliott Wave Market Summary: Volume andElliott wave suggest further downside
Elliott Wave count: Tracking an Impulse wave (five waves) down from the top. Today I give equal weight to the bearish and bullish arguments
Day / Trend Trading Strategies: See video for the the short trade set ups.
All of the videos on this channel are produced Everyday on TradingLounge
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500 / DXY USD
20:54 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
22:55 Russell 2000 (RUT)
24:11 Dow Jones (DJI)
25:51 TRIAL Buy 1 Month Get 3 Months
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6770 trimming early weekly losses Premium
The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive day, helping AUD/USD extend its recovery, now approaching the 0.6800 threshold. Chinese inflation figures will set the tone for the Asian session.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0550 amid continued USD weakness Premium
The greenback finished Thursday with losses against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD nearing 1.0580, its recent multi-month high. Market players looking for a reason to further sell the US Dollar.
Gold: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues Premium
The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The better tone of US equities weighs on the American currency, despite the absence of a fresh catalyst.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.