Is this a buying opportunity? What is the latest economic outlook and does that point the way for markets in general and the US dollar?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.1500 on hawkish BOE bets, Brexit chatters, UK inflation eyed
Investors are criticizing the UK administration for revealing a jump in jobless benefits claims data revealed on Tuesday. The Claimant Count Change data accelerated by 6.3k vs. an expectation of a decline of 9.2k.
EUR/USD rebounds to near 0.9960, downside looks likely on hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD has displayed a short-lived pullback around 0.9960, more weakness is imminent. Soaring core CPI indicates a sheer rise in durable goods prices. Eurozone bulls have weakened amid rising pessimism in the trading bloc.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold: Megaphone advocates volatility above $1,690, US data, Fed in focus
Gold price seesaws around $1,700 as bears take a breather after a volatile day, thanks to the US inflation data. Mixed concerns over inflation and China join a light calendar to portray the metal’s inaction during early Wednesday morning in Europe.
Here's why Ethereum Classic price could drop another 20%
Ethereum Classic price shows a recent sell-off that is in line with the crash in Bitcoin price. This development has flipped a significant support floor into a resistance level, which could soon trigger a set of bearish events.