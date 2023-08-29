Stock indices gain across the board ahead of key inflation, growth and employment data

Global stock indices remain bid ahead of key inflation, growth and employment data, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stock indices remain bid ahead of key data
“China's announcement of a 50% stamp duty cut in share dealing and other stimulus measures over the UK bank holiday helped lift global stock indices on Tuesday. Japan's stronger-than-expected unemployment rate at 2.7% and that its government said that it may be at an inflection point in its 25-year battle with deflation did not dampen the mood. Neither did unexpectedly low German consumer morale."
Inflation, growth and employment key for future outlook
“With last week's Jackson Hole symposium out of the way and it not giving many clues as to the future direction of monetary policy, traders are looking at this week's inflation, growth and employment data for guidance. On Wednesday Germany will publish its inflation data for August, followed by the second estimate of U.S. Q2 GDP and EIA crude oil inventories. On Thursday a plethora of retail sales, industrial production and inflation data should keep investors busy ahead of Friday's eagerly awaited U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
