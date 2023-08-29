Stock indices gain across the board ahead of key inflation, growth and employment data

Share:

Global stock indices remain bid ahead of key inflation, growth and employment data, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stock indices remain bid ahead of key data

“China's announcement of a 50% stamp duty cut in share dealing and other stimulus measures over the UK bank holiday helped lift global stock indices on Tuesday. Japan's stronger-than-expected unemployment rate at 2.7% and that its government said that it may be at an inflection point in its 25-year battle with deflation did not dampen the mood. Neither did unexpectedly low German consumer morale."

Inflation, growth and employment key for future outlook

“With last week's Jackson Hole symposium out of the way and it not giving many clues as to the future direction of monetary policy, traders are looking at this week's inflation, growth and employment data for guidance. On Wednesday Germany will publish its inflation data for August, followed by the second estimate of U.S. Q2 GDP and EIA crude oil inventories. On Thursday a plethora of retail sales, industrial production and inflation data should keep investors busy ahead of Friday's eagerly awaited U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls."