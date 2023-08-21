Stock indices attempted recovery rally before giving back most of Monday's earlier gains

European and US stock indices attempted a rebound, most of which eventually fizzled out, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stock rebound runs out of steam
“European stock indices wiped out most of their early Monday morning gains as US investors turn towards Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech at the Jackson Hole symposium and await Q2 earnings by Zoom and Nvidia."
US long dated bonds trade in 15-year highs
“The People's Bank of China's underwhelming 10 basis point interest rate cut of its one-year loan prime rate to 3.45% did little to investors' confidence with U.S. long dated yields rising to levels last seen in 2008 and the greenback sticking to its upward trajectory."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
