Stock indices attempted recovery rally before giving back most of Monday's earlier gains

European and US stock indices attempted a rebound, most of which eventually fizzled out, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stock rebound runs out of steam

“European stock indices wiped out most of their early Monday morning gains as US investors turn towards Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech at the Jackson Hole symposium and await Q2 earnings by Zoom and Nvidia."

US long dated bonds trade in 15-year highs

“The People's Bank of China's underwhelming 10 basis point interest rate cut of its one-year loan prime rate to 3.45% did little to investors' confidence with U.S. long dated yields rising to levels last seen in 2008 and the greenback sticking to its upward trajectory."