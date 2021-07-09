- Download the latest podcast episode (00:00).
- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:36).
- China's factory inflation peaks as commodity prices steady (7:37).
- US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xijiang (9:40).
- US COVID cases rising mostly among the unvaccinated (11:18).
- Fed's Daly says low rates of vaccinations a risk to the global economy (13:24).
- Pfizer plans to request FDA approval for COVID booster (14:30).
- Main calendar events today (15:48).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
