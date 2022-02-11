Hopes of a better end to the week are fading for indices overall, but there are pockets of strength this afternoon, most notably in the banking sector, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“While this afternoon seemed to have the makings of a reasonable bounce, stocks have slipped back into the red overall.”

Stocks rebound but volatility rises too

“The sight of some small gains for stocks after yesterday’s sharp reversal is normally a welcome sight, but with the Volatility Index rising again it looks like this bounce could be brief. Traders, investors and strategists are falling over themselves to make guesses as to where US interest rates will be by the end of the year and suddenly a multitude of rate increases now looks to be the norm rather than a left-field guess. The afternoon bounce in US stocks has already started to fade, and while the usual Friday jitters cannot be discounted it doesn’t exactly look like a rush to go bargain-hunting is currently in progress.”

Global bank stocks enthused by prospect of higher rates

“Growth names might be taking it on the chin but bank investors will be struggling to see the problem with the current situation. The major banks on Wall Street are marching higher in lockstep this afternoon, and in the UK the sector is shaking off earlier weakness, helping to propel the FTSE 100 back towards the highs seen in Thursday’s session. Higher rates boost the sector’s profitability, reminding investors that a world of rising rates has both winners and losers.”

