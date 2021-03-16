The Nasdaq is outperforming as US stimulus cheques help boost the prospects for growth stocks. Meanwhile, Hammerson’s decision to turn a flagship Debenhams store into residential units serves to highlight the lack of demand for high street locations.
- US retail sales dent recovery prospects
- Falling US yields help lift tech, with stimulus funds expected to go into growth stocks
- High street prospects bleak as Hammerson turns Debenhams into 300 flats
European markets are leading the push higher today, while a pullback in US treasury yields push US funds towards the Nasdaq. A dismal -3.0% retail sales showing for February does dampen expectations of a swift economic rebound, with the impressive January surge looking more like an outlier than the new norm. With the Fed meeting underway today, traders are well aware of the potential repercussions if Powell and co do not maintain their highly accommodative stance. With Powell having already noted that they will do little to combat rising yields, the differential between European and US treasury markets could lead to euro weakness. Meanwhile, the approval of a huge $1.9 trillion stimulus package this late in the Covid pandemic means we could see a sharp rise in inflation over the course of 2021. While Powell will be keen to lay out an accommodative stance, the increased inflation risks will no doubt raise the likeliness of a earlier rate hike from the Fed. Nevertheless, traders are also aware of the influence this stimulus package could have upon tech valuations, with many speculating that young investors could pump their new-found wealth into growth and momentum stocks in the coming weeks.
Hammerson gains have done little to boost sentiment around a recovery in bricks and mortar stores today, with the decision to convert a former Debenhams into 300 flats signalling the complete lack of confidence in the high street. While recent years have seen online shopping gaining in popularity, the UK reopening will lay bare exactly how many businesses have given up on in-person retail. The gains for Hammerson and Shaftesbury highlight the feeling that this shift towards residential housing could provide a new avenue of value for these ailing high-street landlords. Unfortunately, the transition from commercial to residential property does highlight a complete lack in demand for space in the wake of this pandemic.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
