Market movers today
While waiting for Fed chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole tomorrow, we may start to get some headlines from other FOMC members already today.
Besides that we have a couple of interesting data points today. Euro M3 and credit will provide more clues on the stimulus from monetary policy and demand for credit. After a sharp increase in money growth during 2020, the momentum has come down this year pointing to lower economic growth in the pipeline.
ECB minutes are due out today.
US releases jobless claims, which have moved lower in recent weeks pointing to further strength in the labour market.
Overnight China will release data on industrial profits. After a very strong period, we expect profit growth to come down as the economy is slowing.
Swedish PPI and employment data are due out today but are not expected to move markets.
The 60 second overview
The US is set to approve booster shots after six months due to wanting immunity amid a big delta outbreak in many states. A decision is likely in mid-September.
EU will today discuss whether to re-impose restrictions on visitors from the US. The fact that COVID-19 is still with us continues to create problems for some sectors, here possibly the tourism sector in Europe. COVID-19 is also creating problems for supply chains, as e.g. South East Asia is hard hit at the moment.
Hike in South Korea: The Bank of Korea hiked the policy rate by 25bp to 0.75%. Usually, this is not a major news in the markets we are covering but still a sign that central banks are more upbeat around the world (although to a different degree).
Equities: Global equities posted small movements on Wednesday, although US managed to new records. The big story was however investors seeking exposure towards value sectors, like banks, industrials and energy. Meanwhile, health care and tech continued to lag. S&P logged its fifth consecutive gain up 0.2%, Dow 0.1%, Nasdaq 0.2% and Russell 2000 0.4%. Equity sentiment muted again this morning with Asian markets slightly lower and US futures the same.
FI: Yesterday, European bond yields rose and the spread between the core-EU and periphery widened ahead of the Jackson Hole conference, which will begin today and where Powell will speak tomorrow. There was a string of comments from ECB's Lane yesterday on PEPP, Covid-19 and the economic outlook. The key message in our view was that - ECB will re-calibrate PEPP at the Sep meeting on higher staff projections, BUT also they want to downplay that re-calibration confirming their goal to achieve favourable financing conditions. The above is fully in line with our expectations.
FX: Yesterday was very quiet in the FX markets with EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/NOK and EUR/SEK broadly unchanged ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole tomorrow.
Credit: Credit continues to demonstrate cautious optimism with marginal spread tightening. Main closes at +46bp, some 0.2bp tighter, while xover was tighter by 0.3bp ending at 231bp. Primary market activity is picking up, with several deal announcements yesterday.
Nordic macro
Today, PPI's, household lending data and employment figures (all for July) are set for release. Whereas PPI and lending data might be interesting in their own right, they are unlikely to matter for markets and as Statistics Sweden's data still suffer from quality issues, these remain a lesser priority for markets as well.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
