During December, most global central banks confirmed that they are still tightening policies to rein in the too-high inflation pressure, yet slowed the hiking pace. Specifically, the Fed hiked by 50bp (after a sequence of 75bp rate hikes) and guided for more hikes to come. The ECB also hiked its policy rates by 50bp and said it would continue to tighten the financial conditions for a period to come, raising expectations for a 50bp hike in February and potentially also March, before slowing to a 25bp hike size thereafter. We have revised our central bank calls on the back of the Fed and ECB meeting and now see a 50bp hike from the Fed in February and 25bp hike in March, after which we expect they will pause. We see the ECB continuing into the May meeting with a 50bp rate hike in February, 50bp in March and 25bp in May. More rate hikes may come should the economic recession prove only mild, thereby not reining in the inflation pressure.

The yield developments in December were mainly a yield up environment, in particular following the central bank meetings taking place around the middle of the month. In December, 10Y US treasury yields rose almost 40bp to just shy of 3.9%, with German rates rising more than 50bp to a new peak above 2.5%. However, from the start of the year, lower headline inflation and ‘fresh money’ has reversed around half of the sell-off recorded in December, leaving the 10y German yield now back to the 2.3% level. We see this repricing from the start of this year as overdone.

With the ECB’s new and much more aggressive policy tightening, coupled with significant issuance this year and gradual balance sheet normalisation, we see modest upside risks to rates near term, before eventually settling lower by the end of the forecast horizon as inflation should gradually subside closer to the target amid a weaker economic outlook.

Specifically, our expectations for the ECB to tighten policy rates to 3.25% by May are broadly in line with markets; however, we also see risks for more tightening than currently priced in by markets, should economic activity not fall sufficiently to bring inflation into line with the target. Headline inflation is largely in the hands of the weather outlook right now, as less need for heating has led to a significant decline in natural gas prices to levels last seen in 2021, and in turn has led to downside surprises for the December headline inflation figures. And while markets price in a continued decline in HICP fixings from here, we may see headline inflation jump again at the start of the year due to government measures to shield the consumer. While headline inflation looks set to decline, we see the central bank tightening continuing due to the stickiness in particular of core inflation and strong labour market dynamics supporting economic activity.

Turning to the US, we forecast further upside in interest rates with the Fed expected to hike in February and March, bringing the Fed funds target range to 5.00-5.25% – the highest level since 2007. Our forecast is a little above market pricing for the peak policy rate.

In the coming quarters, long yields will be particularly dependent on shifts in the current rate of inflation and, not least, on whether the ECB/Fed begin to signal that peak interest rates are close at hand or indeed have already been reached. We believe the Fed is closer to signalling an end to policy tightening than the ECB and foresee cuts from the major central banks only in 2024.

