Outlook: The big data this week is Wednesday's US consumer price index, expected to dip to 3.1%. A corollary to that nowadays is “the Fed will relent” on rate hikes after the July hike, which is 100% wishful thinking. Sure enough, the probability of another hike by the Dec meeting after the hike in July is a piddly 3.9%.

Core CPI is expected to dip to 5%, the least since November 2021. We say the Fed doesn’t give a fig about that comparison. Not only does it work on the PCE version and not the headline CPI, it wants core at 2%. Full stop. Besides, the drop will be due in large part to falling rents. See the chart from the WSJ. But that’s another deeply questionable bit of data. We do not have the ability to collect data on actual rents and the statistics guys have to make do with owner guesses and information from the likes of Zillow.

Today we get an update to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast for Q2, back to 2.1% from 1.9% last Thursday. Noteworthy is the “nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 8.8 percent to 9.6 percent” in the latest data. It’s of some interest that the 2-10 yield curve is the least inverted in almost a month, according to Reuters.

A vast amount of ink has been spilled on the payrolls numbers on Friday. We are not going to get into it because these are the least trustworthy numbers of the lot, but Reuters has an interesting chart. It shows employment is still about 300,000 short of the pre-pandemic trend, and that’s accounting for the historic average.

This should be the big worry, not the unemployment rate, which by definition fails to count the very large gray and black markets. Workers are not coming out of the woodwork as we would expect given jobs openings and wage hikes. As we have been asking for a few years now, is it because of baby boomer retirements, early retirement by others, endemic laziness, those still fearful of Covid, or what? Remember the ill-fated 9-day UK prime minister Truss named the British worker slothful.

Forecast: The dollar crash on Friday was due to the idea that the Fed’s rate hikes have already cooled the labor market and now the Fed can relent (after the July hike). We don’t buy the cooling argument—there are other reasons for job growth to be hesitating now. A labor shortage is not the same thing as jobs lost due to rate hikes. We expect the market to have second thoughts about the jobs story but then we will get hit with cooling inflation, another dollar downer, even if headline CPI and its core are not what the Fed cares about. Again, the point is not to be right about the data. It’s to be right about the forecast, and that’s screaming the dollar is going to get hit again.

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time the dollar droops.

