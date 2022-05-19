Danish card data suggests spending has improved from April to May so far, when comparing to the same period in 2019, data to May 15th suggests. Compared to the first half of May 2019, spending is up more than 10%, which we expect to be more than prices have risen over the period (May CPI data will not be in until 10 June). The data continues to confirm that Danish consumers are resilient in the face of higher uncertainty and rising prices, and have not increased precautionary savings significantly.

Overall, service spending continues show improvement, with restaurants and nightlife spending showing strength. The same goes for spending on holiday related services, such as plane tickets and hotels. It is remarkable how well spending on this type of luxury items is performing, considering that the reopening following Covid is several months ago now.

Retailing spending is not performing as well as services. Which is further emphasised by the fact that prices have gone up more in retail than in most services. Some of this effect is a normalisation from high spending levels during the Covid years.

Gasoline prices have soared in recent weeks, and last week, spending in gas stations amounted to more than 5% of total card spending – more than half a percentage point more than normal for this time of year. We should see spending in gas stations taking up and even larger share of the budget when we get data for this week.

