“Record annual profits for JPMorgan haven’t done much to lift the mood, which remains firmly risk-off as the week winds down.”
Earnings season starts with a whimper
“Investors appear to be in a mood to look for negatives in this round of earnings updates, if today’s from JPMorgan are anything to go by. Profits were up, but so were costs, and the bank couldn’t resist the opportunity to opine on what it thinks the Fed will do too, in this case going for a rather extreme ‘six or seven’ rate hikes for the year. In a world of higher rates, investors are going to be more demanding when it comes to company performance, and JPMorgan has felt the brunt of that today, down 5% in afternoon trading.”
Markets finish off the week on the back foot
“The afternoon session saw indices take a swift dive further into the red, but while most markets are still trading lower a small recovery off the lows has been witnessed. Nonetheless the optimistic view has had a hard time prevailing this week, and it looks like investors continue to sell into strengthen, pointing towards a further negative atmosphere as the second half of January gets underway.”
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1450 despite disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and trades in the negative territory below 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the American session and trades below 1.3700. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily recovery gains near 95.00 despite weaker-than-forecast macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.