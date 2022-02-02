Notes/Observations

- Euro Zone Jan advance CPI surprises with a higher reading compared to a month ago; sticky inflation putting ECB's drawn-out exit planning to the test.

- RBA determination to be patient on rate hikes.

- OPEC+ expected to keep its planned production increase at 400K bpd at its monthly meeting.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AbbVie, AmerisourceBergen, Allegheny Technologies, Avery Dennison, Boston Scientific, C.H. Robinson, Capri Holdings, Carpenter Technology, D.R. Horton, Brinker, Emerson Electric, Evercore, Humana, Howmet Aerospace, Johnson Controls, Marathon Petroleum, New York Times, Old Dominion Freight, Ferrari, Roper Technologies, Sally Beauty, Silicon Labs, Spirit Aerosystems, Spire, Thermo Fisher, Waste Management.

Asia

- New Zealand Q4 Unemployment Rate: 3.2% v 3.3%e (record low).

- RBA Gov Lowe reiterated that was too early to say if CPI in sustainable range and would do what's needed to maintain low and stable inflation. Rise in inflation did not require an immediate response but paying attention to the broader measures of labor costs. Expected Q1 GDP up modestly. Cash rate increase in 2022 is a plausible scenario.

Europe

- UK PM Johnson and Chancellor Sunak said to agreed to rebate and clawback scheme to help reduce the impact of soaring energy prices on household bills.

- UK Govt to unveil its “Leveling Up” strategy which aimed to close the gap between rich and poor parts of the country by changing the way power and money are distributed. Would take until 2030 to complete and involve all government departments.

- UK Shadow MPC believes BOE should hike interest rates at least 25bps at next meeting to show it is serious about addressing inflation.

Americas

- Fed's Bullard (2022 voter, hawk): Would support a rate hike at March meeting; Would also prefer to raise rates at May meeting. Did not believe a 50bps increase would help at this time (Note: Fed’s Harker (voter) favored four 25 bps hikes this year. Supported 25bp increase in March, FED could do 50bps but was less convinced of that right now).

- US Dep Trade Rep Bianchi (USTR) noted that talks with China were not easy. Reiterates US stance that China fell short on its phase one trade deal commitments.

- Senate Banking Committee said to plan Feb.15th vote on Fed Chair Powell.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.6M v -0.9M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.91% at 478.52, FTSE +0.76% at 7,593.31, DAX +0.69% at 15,727.75, CAC-40 +0.66% at 7,146.33, IBEX-35 +0.43% at 8,764.50, FTSE MIB +0.91% at 27,473.00, SMI +0.26% at 12,392.15, S&P 500 Futures +0.77%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and stayed in the green as the session progressed; sectors among those leading to the upside are materials and technology; laggard sectors include consumer discretionary and health care; Clariant divests its stake in Scientific Design; focus on conclusion of OPEC+ meeting later in the day; Fagron divests non-core activites in the US; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include The New York Times, Abbvie, T-Mobile, Qualcomm and Meta.

Equities

- Energy: Gazprom [GAZP.RU] -1% (to book gas in Yamal-Europe pipeline).

- Financials: Raiffeisen Bank [RBI.AT] +5% (earnings), Swedbank [SWEDA.SE] -4% (earnings; comments on US probe).

- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] -2% (earnings; Sandoz unit review), GlaxoSmithKline [GSK.UK] -0.5% (settlement with Gilead).

- Technology: TeamViewer [TMV.DE] +15% (earnings; buyback).

- Telecom: Vodafone [VOD.UK] +3% (trading update).

Speakers

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Gov Glapinski stated that the stronger PLN currency (zloty) helped to amplify the impact of rate hikes.

- Chile Fin Min Cerda stated that inflation likely to slow in H2; needed to focus on economic growth.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD continued its recent retracement after Fed speakers indicated they were not in favor of aggressive rate hikes.

- EUR/USD approached the 1.13 area for 1-week highs aided by spread between German Bund and US Treasury yields narrowing. Germany 2-year yield moved above -0.47% (highest since Apr 2016 and above the ECB Deposit Rate). The upside in the pair could be limited as ECB chief Lagarde likely to reiterate her stance that interest rates were unlikely to rise in the Euro Zone this year (**Note: market participants see a Dec 2022 rate lift-off).

- GBP/USD above 1.3530 area for 1-week highs.

- AUD higher after RBA Gov Lowe’s comments did little to ease market expectations for a rate hike later this year.

Economic data

- (FR) France Dec YTD Budget Balance: -€170.7B v -€181.0B prior.

- (ES) Spain Jan Net Unemployment Change: +17.2K v -76.8K prior (1st rise in 11 months).

- (AT) Austria Jan Preliminary CPI M/M: : 0.0% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.1% v 4.3% prior.

- (BR) Brazil Jan FIPE (Sao Paulo) M/M: 0.7% v 0.7%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jan Advance CPI Estimate Y/Y: 5.1% v 4.4%e ; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.4% v 1.9%e; CPI M/M: +0.3% v -0.4%e.

- (IT) Italy Jan Preliminary CPI M/M: 1.6% v 0.5%e ; Y/Y: 4.8% v 3.8%e.

- (IT) Italy Jan Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: +0.2% v -0.7%e ; Y/Y: 5.3% v 4.0%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR25.0T vs. IDR25.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (IN) India sold total INR260B vs. INR260B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) opened its book to sell 10-year inflation-linked bond (BTPei) via syndicate; guidance seen +36bps to BTPs.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK1.68B in 2024 and 2031 DGB bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK10.0B vs. SEK10.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.2093% v -0.4582% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.32x.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) switch auction.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell 13-week Bills.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jan Unemployment Rate: No est v 5.1% prior.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell Mar 2029 OFZ bond.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jan 28th: No est v -7.1% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.14 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jan Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 97.4K prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec Industrial Production M/M: +1.6%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: -6.0%e v -4.4% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 OPEC+ JMMC meeting.

- 08:00 OPEC+ Oil Ministers meet.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (US) Jan ADP Employment Change: +184Ke v +807K prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Building Permits M/M: -1.5%e v +6.8% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec MLI Leading Indicator M/M: No est v -0.2% prior.

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gravelle.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: 4.3%e v 7.0% prior.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Jan Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 529.8B prior.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2-year notes.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Jan Foreign Reserve: No est v $403.1B prior.

- 16:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Selic Rate Target by 150bps to 10.75%.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Jan Final PMI Services: No est v 45.0 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 45.3 prelim.

- 19:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jan Commodity Price Index M/M: No est v -0.2% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Dec Building Approvals M/M: -1.0%e v +3.6% prior; Private Sector Houses M/M: No est v 1.4% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Dec Trade Balance: A$9.9Be v A$9.4B prior; Exports M/M: +1%e v +2% prior; Imports M/M: +5%e v +6% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Jan Final PMI Services: No est v 46.6 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 48.8 prelim.

- 19:30 (KR) South Korea Jan PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.9prior.

- 19:30 (MY) Malaysia Jan PMI Manufacturing: No est v 52.8 prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q4 NAB Business Confidence: No est v -1 prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland PMI Services: No est v 55.4 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 56.5 prior.

- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 30-Year JGB Bonds.