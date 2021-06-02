Crude oil extends gains as OPEC+ decides to increase oil supply globally despite tightening the demand-supply gap. Energy stocks are doing better in a market poor of price action before Friday’s jobs data.
US yields remain subdued, hinting that market expects inflation to slow down in the coming months, but the US yields are still expected to rise, and the latter could weigh on bullion’s price. UBS sees gold at $1600 per oz within the next twelve months. On corporate news, Zoom posted blowout earnings and Canopy Growth released worse-than-expected results.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
