Crude oil extends gains as OPEC+ decides to increase oil supply globally despite tightening the demand-supply gap. Energy stocks are doing better in a market poor of price action before Friday’s jobs data.

US yields remain subdued, hinting that market expects inflation to slow down in the coming months, but the US yields are still expected to rise, and the latter could weigh on bullion’s price. UBS sees gold at $1600 per oz within the next twelve months. On corporate news, Zoom posted blowout earnings and Canopy Growth released worse-than-expected results.