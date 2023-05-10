The incoming US inflation report is set to be a major telltale sign on the Fed’s next move. Today’s top tier data release warrants the market’s collective focus, even as US debt limit talks as well as regional banking fears continue to simmer in the background.
Economists predict that April’s headline CPI will rise at a 5% year-on-year clip, matching the prior month’s figure. Core CPI is expected to have eased slightly to 5.5%, relative to March’s 5.6%.
If either headline or core inflation greatly exceed forecasts, that should unnerve expectations that the Fed will soon pause this rate hike cycle. The prospects of yet another US rate hike in June should translate into a knee-jerk boost for the US dollar, while likely pulling equities and gold lower.
Should the CPI figures show that inflationary pressures have eased substantially, that should all but confirm that US rates have reached their peak. Such confirmation should prompt the S&P 500 as well as bullion to revisit recent highs, while dragging the Dollar Index back closer to the psychologically-important 100 line.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
