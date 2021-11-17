The Sterling rose to the highest level in more than 21 months against the euro after the strong economic data from the UK. On Tuesday, numbers by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the country’s employers added more jobs in the three months to September. Also, the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since the pandemic started while the number of people filing for jobless claims has dropped. In a report today, the ONS said that the country’s inflation jumped to the highest level in more than a decade. As such, there is a likelihood that the Bank of England will adopt a relatively hawkish policy.
The euro declined to a multi-month low against the US dollar after the latest Eurozone inflation numbers. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s inflation rose by 4.1% on a year-on-year basis in October. Core inflation which excludes the volatile food and energy prices rose to 2.1%. This trend will likely continue considering that gas price has not relented. The situation worsened after Germany announced that it was blocking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This happened at a time when Gazprom has been limiting the volume of gas it pumps to the European Union.
The Japanese yen slumped to the lowest level in months after the relatively weak Japanese trade and machinery order numbers. In October, Japan’s exports rose by just 9.4%, which was lower than the previous 13%. At the same time, imports declined to 28.6% from the previous 38.6%. As a result, the country’s trade deficit narrowed to about 64 billion yen. Further data showed that the core machinery orders rose by 12%. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the currency will keep falling since the Bank of Japan is expected to continue its dovish stance.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY has been in a relentless rally in the past few weeks. This trend has seen it rally from a low of 109.34 in September to 114.85 this week. The pair also rose above the key level at 114.70, which was the highest level this year. It has also formed what looks like a cup and handle pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain a bullish trend in the coming days.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP pair has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. It managed to move below the key support level at 0.8401, which was the lowest level this year. The pair then went on to crash to the lowest level in 21 months. As a result, the pair is along the lower side of the Bollinger Bands. It has also formed an inverted cup and handle pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 0.8350.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair crashed below the lower side of the descending channel and reached a low of 1.1261. This was the lowest level since June 2020. It then made a small recovery to the current level at 1.1310. The pair has also moved slightly below the purple trendline that connects the lowest levels a few weeks ago. It is also below the 25-day moving average. Therefore, the pair will likely have a relief rally later today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.