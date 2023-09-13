Sterling slides after GDP data as odds of BoE hold next week slightly improve

The UK economy contracted faster than expected in July which is weighing on the pound this morning.
GDP fell 0.5%, much faster than the 0.2% contraction that was expected, but as has been the case throughout this year, one-off factors played a big role. Strikes and the weather were largely blamed for the steep decline although some are clearly worried that overall momentum in the economy remains weak.
I'm not sure the data will really sway the Bank of England at all next week. Not against the backdrop of such strong wage growth, as was reported yesterday. Markets are now pricing in a rate hike at around 75% which seems overly cautious to me but then, perhaps Bailey's words last week are continuing to ring in the ears of traders.
The Governor and his colleagues indicated the discussion will be more balanced than people seem to think which suggested a hold is very much on the table this month. That seems a little far-fetched at this stage and I think the words are probably intended for a little further down the line in November but then it wouldn't be the first time the BoE has surprised us. That said, it also wouldn't be the first time they've hinted at something and not followed through.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2450 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and tests 1.2450 following the mixed releases of the UK GDP and Industrial Production data. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 ahead of Eurozone/ US data
EUR/USD is struggling below the mid-1.0700s in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is reversing previous losses, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Eurozone Industrial Production data eyed as well.
Gold flirts with monthly low, seems vulnerable near $1,910 ahead of US CPI
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday and languishes near the monthly low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,910 level and seems poised to prolong the recent downfall from the $1,953 region, or a one-month peak, around set on September 1.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.