Mester: High Inflation Unacceptable; Slide in Asia/EMFX Concerns IMF

Summary:

Sterling sank anew against the Dollar after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey announced the end of his emergency support program for the UK’s bond market. The British Pound (GBP/USD) plummeted 1.07% lower to 1.0962 from yesterday’s 1.1056. GBP/USD was last at 1.0980.

UK Treasury Gilt yields rose sharply while prices dropped. Across the Atlantic, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters that Federal Reserve needs to continue raising interest rates because they haven’t seen progress on inflation.

US treasuries were sold, pushing bond yields higher. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury rate climbed to 3.94% from 3.88%. Two-year US rates were unchanged at 4.31%.

The Dollar Index (DXY) a measure of the Greenback value against a basket of 6 major currencies, edged up to 113.32 from 113.17 yesterday. The Euro (EUR/USD) settled at 0.9707 (0.9702).

Risk-off sentiment prevailed pushing the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) lower to 0.6270 (0.6295). However, the Kiwi (NZD/USD) rose modestly to 0.5582 from 0.5565 yesterday.

Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) was little changed at 145.80 from 145.73 yesterday. The overnight high traded was at 145.90, just short of the key 146.00 level.

The US Dollar extended its rally the against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rose to 7.1700 (7.1550). The USD/THB pair soared to 38.17 from 37.95 yesterday. USD/SGD (Dollar-Singapore Dollar) settled at 1.4385 from 1.4367.

Wall Street stocks fell. The S&P 500 closed at to 3589 from 3,614 while the DOW was little changed at 29,245 from 29,235.

The IMF in its first in-person meeting with the World Bank in 3 years cut its 2023 global growth forecasts further. Director of Research Peirre-Olivier Gourinchas noted that Dollar strength is putting a lot of strain on a number of countries.

Economic data released yesterday saw the UK Unemployment Rate ease to 3.5% from a previous 3.6%. However, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in the UK rose to 25,500 against forecasts of 4,200 and a previous 1,100.

UK BRC Retail Sales Monitor rose to 1.8% from a previous 0.5%. Australia’s National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence Index slid to 5 in September from August’s 10.

On the Lookout:

The economic calendar picks up today and into the end of this week. Earlier, New Zealand’s Visitor Arrivals plunged to -3.3% from a previous 41.8%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) though was little changed at 0.5586 from its close at 0.5582. Japan released its Reuters Tankan Manufacturing Index which fell to 5 from a previous 10, and lower than estimates at 8. The USD/JPY pair edged up to 145.83 from 145.80 NY close. Japan is also due to release its August Machinery Orders (m/m f/c -2.3% from 5.3%; y/y f/c 12.6% from 12.8% - ACY Finlogix). The UK kicks off European data with its August GDP report (m/m f/c -0.1% from previous 0.2%; y/y f/c 2.1% from 2.3% - ACY Finlogix); UK August Construction Output (y/y f/c 5.6% from 4.3%); UK Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.2% from -.03%; y/y f/c 0.7% from 1.1%); UK August Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c 0% from 0.1%; y/y f/c 1.3% from 1.1%), UK August Goods Trade Balance 9f/c -GBP 8.4 billion from -GBP 7.793 billion – ACY Finlogix). Australia releases its September HIA New Home Sales (no f/c, previous was -16.0%). The Eurozone follows with its August Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.5% from -2.3%; y/y f/c 1.1% from -2.4% - ACY Finlogix). The US rounds up today’s data releases with its September PPI (m/m f/c 0.2% from -0.1%; y/y f/c 8.3% from 8.7% - ACY Finlogix), US September Core PPI (m/m f/c 0.3% from -0.4%; y/y f/c 7.3% from 7.3% - ACY Finlogix). The US Fed releases its latest FOMC Minutes (5 am Sydney, Thursday 13 September).

Trading Perspective:

The Dollar extended its advance against most of its Rivals supported by a rise in US yields following hawkish comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester. The next big event for FX markets is the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes which are released early tomorrow morning in Sydney. Heading into the FOMC release the Dollar will maintain its risk-off support. In Asia today, watch the USD/Asian EMFX pairs. With the IMF warning of a strong US Dollar, there may be Asian central bank support for some currency pairs. Yesterday the Malaysian Ringgit hit a fresh 24-year low against the Greenback at 4.6700 from 4.6400 earlier in the week. Malaysia’s Prime Minister dissolved Parliament paving the way for an early election hoping to win a stronger mandate and quell infighting in his party. FX volatility will remain heightened.

GBP/USD – Sterling continued to get pounded by traders following the remarks of BOE Governor Bailey. Broad-based US Dollar strength also weighed on the British currency. Immediate support on the day lies at 1.0960 followed by 1.0930 and 1.0900. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 1.1000, 1.1050 and 1.1100. Look for more choppy trade in Sterling. Likely range 1.0920-1.1120. The momentum remains lower.

AUD/USD – Slip sliding away. The Aussie Dollar slumped against the Greenback to an overnight low at 0.6247. Immediate support for today lies at 0.6240 followed by 0.6210 and 0.6180. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6300, 0.6340 and 0.6380. Look for the Aussie to stay heavy, likely range today 0.6230-0.6330. Selling rallies still the way to go but would be wary under 0.62 cents of pushing it further.

Slip sliding away. The Aussie Dollar slumped against the Greenback to an overnight low at 0.6247. Immediate support for today lies at 0.6240 followed by 0.6210 and 0.6180. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6300, 0.6340 and 0.6380. Look for the Aussie to stay heavy, likely range today 0.6230-0.6330. Selling rallies still the way to go but would be wary under 0.62 cents of pushing it further. EUR/USD – While the Euro kept steady overnight, its future against a broad-based stronger Greenback remains bleak. The EUR/USD pair closed at 0.9707 (0.9702 yesterday). Overnight low traded was at 0.9670, which is today’s immediate support level. The next support level lies at 0.9640 followed by 0.9600. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.9740, 0.9770 and 0.9800. Look for Euro to drift lower in a likely range today of 0.9640-0.9740. Sell rallies.

While the Euro kept steady overnight, its future against a broad-based stronger Greenback remains bleak. The EUR/USD pair closed at 0.9707 (0.9702 yesterday). Overnight low traded was at 0.9670, which is today’s immediate support level. The next support level lies at 0.9640 followed by 0.9600. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.9740, 0.9770 and 0.9800. Look for Euro to drift lower in a likely range today of 0.9640-0.9740. Sell rallies. USD/JPY – The Dollar failed to break above the 146.00 resistance level despite higher US bond yields. In early Asian trade, USD/JPY climbed to a fresh high at 146.24 before easing to a current 146.08. Lots of nervous trading above the 146.00 level for now but the momentum is higher for the Greenback. Overnight the USD/JPY pair traded between 145.43 (low) and 145.90 (high), closing at 145.80. Immediate resistance lies at 146.10 followed by 146.40. Look for a likely range today of 145.50-146.50. Just trade the range shag on this one today.

Get ready for another roller coaster ride in FX, keep those tin helmets on. A good, profitable Wednesday all.