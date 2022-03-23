The price of crude oil rose sharply on Wednesday after Russia warned of a potential collapse of the energy market. In a statement, the country’s deputy prime minister said that a complete embargo of the country’s oil and gas will have significant challenges for the world energy market. Russia is one of the biggest oil producers in the world, accounting for about a fifth of total consumption. At the same time, the country slowed its exports as maintenance works continued on one of its top pipelines. The government expects that the maintenance work will see supplies fall by 1 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish the latest inventories data today.
The British pound retreated even after the UK published strong consumer inflation data. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the country’s headline CPI rose from 5.5% in January to 6.2% in February. That number was much higher than the median estimate of 5.9%. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose from -0.1% to 0.8%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, the CPI rose from 4.4% to 5.2%. These numbers came a few days after the Bank of England (BOE) decided to hike interest rates by 0.25%.
The South African rand continued its bullish momentum against the US dollar even after the country’s inflation disappointed. According to the statistics agency, the headline consumer inflation remained unchanged at 5.7% in February. The figure was lower than the median estimate of 5.8%. Excluding the volatile food and energy products, the country’s inflation also remained unchanged at 3.5%. These numbers came a day ahead of the upcoming decision by the South African central bank.
USD/ZAR
The USDZAR pair has been in a bearish trend in the past few weeks as the South African rand strength continued. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the key support level at 14.91, which was the lowest level in February this year. It has moved below the short and long-term moving averages while the Relative Strength Index is moving sideways. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling ahead of the SARB decision.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair initially gained ahead of the inflation data. It then erased most of those gains and is trading at 1.3184. On the four-hour chart, it is approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Also, it has moved to the 25-day moving average while oscillators are pointing downwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the support at 1.3100.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined to an intraday low of 1.0985 ahead of a statement by Jerome Powell. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved slightly below the ascending trendline shown in yellow. It also declined below the 25-day and 50-day moving average and is now approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI is also pointing downwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling during the American session.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0950 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD continues to push lower after dropping below 1.1000 on Wednesday and trades deep in negative territory. With Wall Street's main indexes falling sharply after the opening bell, the greenback continues to gather strength as a safe haven and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot, trades below 1.3200
GBP/USD broke below 1.3200 after testing 1.3300 earlier in the day, pressured by the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment. UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) announced that it lowered the 2021/2022 tax year growth expectation to 3.8% from 6%.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Breaking: Cardano price surpasses $1 for the first time in over a month
Cardano price has gained enough bullish pressure to break through the psychological $1 resistance barrier. This is the first time in over a month that ADA is able to overcome such a significant hurdle.
TLRY $6, $6.50 calls expiring on Friday jump 200%
Tilray stock is trading up 4.2% at $5.92 about 45 minutes into Wednesday's session. Shares spiked up to $6.30 at the open but have steadily lost ground as the session has progressed.