GBP/USD, daily
The Pound has been slipping against most of the G10+ currencies. Cable yesterday broke step with EURUSD, with the latter declining while the former ascended. Cable dropped from two-day highs to the lower 1.4100s, while EURGBP rallied to a 15-day high at 0.8672. The much stronger than anticipated read on the May German Ifo business climate indicator yesterday reinforced the picture of a rebounding Eurozone economy, as economies and borders across the EU region reopen with Brussels having finally got its vaccine program act together. The 750 bln euro pandemic fiscal support fund is also in the works. EURGBP had trended lower through most of Q1, which was a consequence of the UK’s advanced progress with Covid vaccinations. Now the gap is narrowing it is only natural for EURGBP to recoup some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
The ECB’s monetary policy meeting on June 10 is now in focus, though the governing council is likely to remain cautious and committed to stimulus. ECB member Stournaras said yesterday, for instance, that he sees no reason to change the PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase program), arguing that temporary supply-side bottlenecks have been the source of price spikes and that there is “no evidence” of a new inflationary era. The EURGBP cross still remains down by 3% on the year-to-date, and only the oil correlating Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone are ahead of Sterling in the outperforming lane over this time period.
Sterling remains in demand, while the daily Cable chart remains robust as the pair trades north of 1.4100 for the eighth consecutive day, having tested 1.4212 yesterday (May 25) and 1.4233 last week, which was 7 pips shy of the 2021 high (1.4240) on February 24. Short-term support is the 9-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 1.4130, the 21-day EMA at 1.4060, and then the key psychological 1.4000. The first resistance is 1.4190, the end-of-day high for May, the 2021 high (1.4240) and then the April 2018 high at 1.4375.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns red and approaches 1.2200 as the mood turns sour
EUR/USD is in retreat mode, as the poor performance of equities weighs on investors’ mood. US Treasury yields remain depressed near weekly lows, but the dollar appreciates anyway.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.
Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing
Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.