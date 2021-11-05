JPY Rises, EUR Falls, Yields Drop; Friday – Payrolls Day!

Summary: The Bank of England, in the past often referred to the “Old Lady of Threadneedle Street” left interest rates on hold, surprising markets who’d expected a rate hike. Traders hammered the British Pound lower by 1.4% to 1.3500 from 1.3682 yesterday. Only two members out of the nine Monetary Policy Committee voted to hike the UK’s all time low rate of 0.1%. In choppy trade, the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major currencies rallied 0.49% to 94.32 (93.87). Data out of the US ahead of today’s Non-Farms Payrolls report, saw Initial Jobless Claims improve to 269,000, beating estimates at 275,000 and a previous 281,000. Haven flows also benefitted that Greenback. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar tumbled 0.93% against the US Dollar to 0.7400 (0.7455) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) slumped to 0.7104 (0.7172), down 1.0%. The Euro retreated, falling back to 1.1553 from 1.1605. Against the Canadian Loonie, the US Dollar soared 0.65% to 1.2458 from 1.2388 yesterday. Canada also releases its Jobs numbers today. The Greenback slid against the Japanese Yen to 113.77 (114.00) but was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rose to 1.3510 (1.3475). The USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was little changed at 6.3965 (6.3945). USD/THB settled at 33.32 (33.35).

Global treasury bond yields tumbled following the Bank of England’s decision. UK 10-year Treasury rates slid to 0.93% from 1.07%, down a whopping 14 basis points. The US 10-year bond yield settled 8 basis points lower to 1.53%. Germany’s 10-year Bund closed at a rate of -0.23% (-0.17%).

Wall Street stocks were mixed. The DOW finished down 0.1% to 36,120 (36,147) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,682 from 4,660, a gain of 0.47%.

Data released yesterday saw New Zealand’s Commodity Prices rise 2.1% in October from 1.5%. Australia’s September Trade Surplus slid to AUD 12,243 million from a previous AUD 15,077 million, but better than forecasts at AUD 12,175 million. Japan’s Jibun Bank October Services PMI rose to 50.7 from 47.8 previously. Germany’s September Factory Orders missed forecasts (m/m to 1.3% against 2%). Switzerland’s Consumer Confidence Index fell to 4.0 from 7.8, lower than estimates at 7.0. Germany’s Markit Services PMI was flat at 52.4. The Eurozone Markit Services PMI slipped to 54.6 from 54.7. UK Markit October Construction PMI rose to 54.6 from 52.6, beating forecasts at 52.0. The US September Trade Deficit climbed to -USD 80.9 billion from -USD 73.3 billion, and larger than estimates at -USD 74.1 billion. Canada’s September International Merchandise Trade Surplus rose to CAD 1.86 billion from a previous CAD 1.51 billion, beating estimates at CAD 0.43 billion.

GBP/USD – Sterling plummeted to an overnight low at 1.3471 from its opening at 1.3682, settling to a 1.3500 close in New York. Trade in the British currency was nothing short of volatile. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized that inflation is likely to fall back to target in coming years. Overnight high traded for the GBP/USD pair was at 1.3694.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler was also hit hard on the back of an overall stronger US Dollar as well as growing bearish sentiment. AUD/USD closed in New York at 0.7400 from its 0.7455 opening yesterday. Overnight, the Australian Dollar slid to a low at 0.7383. Trading was also choppy in the AUD/USD pair.

EUR/USD – slip-sliding away. The shared currency slumped 0.52% to 1.1553 from 1.1605 yesterday. The fall in the British currency weighed on the Euro. Overnight high traded was at 1.1616. The EUR/USD pair hit a low of 1.1528 before rallying to settle at its NY close.

USD/JPY – against the overall stronger Greenback, the haven sought Japanese Yen was one of the few currencies that fared better. USD/JPY closed at 113.77 from 114.00 yesterday. Overnight low for the USD/JPY pair was at 113.51. The overnight peak was at 114.28.

On the Lookout: Welcome to Friday, US Payrolls, the big event. Prior to the US figures, other economic data released today start off with Australia’s AIG Services Index (no f/c given, previous was 45.7). Japan follows with its September Household Spending (m/m f/c 2.8% from -3.9%; y/y f/c -3.9% from -3.0% - ACY Finlogix). Europe kicks off with Germany’s September Industrial Production (m/m f/c 1% from -4%), French Industrial Production for September (m/m f/c 0% from 1%), Italian September Retail Sales (m/m no f/c, previous was 0.4%). Germany follows with its October Construction PMI (no f/c, previous was 47.1). The Eurozone releases its September Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.3%; y/y f/c 1.5% from 0%). Canada kicks off North American data with its October Canadian Employment Change (f/c 50k from a previous 157.1k), Canadian Unemployment Rate (f/c 6.8% from 6.9%), Canadian Ivey PMI for October (f/c 71.2 from 70.4). The US rounds up the days data with its US October Non-Farms Payrolls (f/c 450,000 from a previous 194,000 – ACY Finlogix), US October Unemployment Rate (f/c 4.7% from 4.8%), US October Average Hourly Earnings (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.6%).

Trading Perspective: Haven flows and a less hawkish bent from the Bank of England have provided the US Dollar with good support heading into today’s US Payrolls report. Median forecasts are looking for a change in the October NFP to between 450,000 to 455,000 jobs created September’s paltry 194,000. The Unemployment rate is also expected to improve to 4.7% from 4.8%. Wages are forecast to ease to 0.4% from 0.6%. Its all about the Jobs number today.

A gain of around 400,000 jobs created or less will see the Greenback plunge. Speculators are holding long USD bets into the number. It would take an employment gain of higher than 460,000 to lift the Greenback higher. Watch the Unemployment number as well as the Wages. If Wages increase more than 0.4%, say 0.6% or higher, the Dollar will climb. Welcome to Payrolls Friday. Happy days!

EUR/USD – The Euro slumped 0.52% overnight after it had managed to climb above the 1.1600 threshold level. Broad-based USD strength and a soft British Pound weighed on the shared currency. The Euro closed at 1.1553. Immediate support on the day lies at 1.1525 (overnight low 1.1528). The next support level is found at 1.1500, followed by 1.1470. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1580 and 1.1610. Look for consolidation in a likely range between 1.1520-1.1620. A strong US jobs report will see the Euro tumble further.

GBP/USD – After the pounding Sterling got overnight following a less than hawkish BOE, expect the British currency to stabilise around current levels. GBP/USD has immediate support at 1.3470 (overnight low 1.3471) followed by 1.3440. Immediate resistance for today lies at 1.3530, 1.3560 and 1.3590. Expect another choppy session in this currency pair. Likely range today 1.3470-1.3620. Trade the range shag on this one, tin helmets on.

