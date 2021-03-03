March is back on an upward path after the mixed session yesterday, with the FTSE 100 rising 70 points in the first hours of trading.

European markets rebound.

UK budget a must-watch.

US futures point to a solid open.

It is a solid morning of gains for European markets, and again it is the global reflation trade that is providing the motor. After Tuesday’s indecision it looks like Monday’s bullishness has returned, although in a more limited form. Nonetheless, with the selling apparently over the steady work of recovering lost ground and moving to new highs for the year appears to be underway. The FTSE 100 is back at the highs of last week and is contemplating a move above 6700. While some of those gains might be down to the Budget, the real move upwards will come when the banking, mining and oil sectors, the heavyweights of the index, decide to rally –" all these have enjoyed hefty bounces since November as the focus shifts away from tech, and together they represent the FTSE’s best chance to recover 7000 in due course.

Much of course depends on how well the Biden stimulus programme goes, but for now there is little to report on that front. Instead investors will focus on any surprise goodies that may fall from Rishi Sunak’s table, but one worry is whether the Tories can repress their austerity urges for the time being while the economy remains in recovery mode. Discussion about corporate tax increases represents a worrying sign, since the only concern at present should be getting the economy back on an even keel. It is this that is keeping sterling muted this morning, since currency markets would rather UK plc recovers strongly and provides the potential for higher taxes further down the line rather than trying to extract some miserly extra revenue right at the point when the future remains uncertain.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 31,627, up 236 points from Tuesday’s close.