The British pound rose against the US dollar ahead of important UK retail sales numbers. The median estimate is for the country’s core retail sales to rise from -8.8% in January to 1.9% in February. This will lead to an annualised decline of 1.5%. The headline retail sales are expected to fall by 3.5% year-on-year because of the pandemic. These numbers will come a few days after the ONS released relatively strong UK employment numbers and weak inflation data.
The US dollar gained against other currencies after the US released weak initial jobless claims numbers. The Bureau of Labour Statistics said more than 684,000 Americans filed for initial jobless claims last week. This was the lowest reading in months. The continuing claims declined from 4 million to 3 million. The currency also reacted to Joe Biden’s new pledge to vaccinate more than 200 million Americans in the next few months. Later today, it will react to the latest personal income and spending data from the US.
The economic calendar will have several important events today. In Germany, the ifo Institute will publish the latest current assessment and business expectations data. Economists expect the data to show a rebound in sentiment as the country extends its vaccination. In Sweden, the statistics agency will publish the latest retail sales numbers while the Norwegian statistics agency will deliver the latest unemployment data. The US federal budget will also be published today.
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.3760, which was the highest level since March 24 last year. On the hourly chart, the pair had formed a double-bottom pattern at 1.3760. It also moved above the short and medium-term moving averages while the awesome oscillator is above the neutral line. It is also along the upper line of the Bollinger Bands. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the next key level at 1.3778.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.1780. On the hourly chart, this pair seems to be forming a bearish flag pattern. It is also slightly below the short and medium moving averages and the important resistance at 1.1800. It is also slightly below the alligator indicator that is shown in blue. Therefore, the pair may resume the downward trend with the next key target being at 1.1700.
USD/CHF
The USD/CHF continued to rise as the market reflected the stronger US dollar environment and the recent Swiss National Bank (SNB) decision. On the four-hour chart, the price is still above the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. It also moved above the important resistance level at 0.9375 while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly above the overbought level. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the next key support at 0.9450.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows, outlook remains weak
A modest USD pullback assists EUR/USD to stage a modest recovery, although a break above 1.1800 appears elusive. Upbeat US economic outlook, rising US bond yields might help limit the dollar’s decline. Renewed covid concerns continue to weigh on the euro. German IFO awaited.
GBP/USD ignores China sanctions, eyes 1.3800 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather above 1.3750 amid a two-day winning streak. Risk-on mood triggered US dollar’s pullback from multi-day top. Beijing’s sanctions, EU-UK tussle over vaccine and Brexit gain a little attention. UK Retail Sales, US Core PCE in focus.
Dogecoin screams buy as technical levels flip bullish
Dogecoin has been in a downtrend since the attempt to recover from February’s dip stalled at $0.62. The Meme Coin has tested support slightly under $0.5, but a rebound ensued, eyeing higher price levels toward $0.6.
Gold bears await a short-term trading range breakdown
A combination of diverging forces triggered some intraday volatility on Thursday. A modest USD pullback extended some support on Friday and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish bias.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.