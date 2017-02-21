Sterling fights back after last week's setback

Dollar extends gradual rebound

On Monday, USD trading developed in thin markets, as US markets were closed for Presidents' Day. The dollar held very tight ranges against the euro and the yen even as political uncertainty on the French elections persisted. EUR/USD hovered in a narrow range in the 1.0605/30 area. USD/JPY stabilized in the low 113 area, awaiting more guidance from the US today.

Overnight, Asian equities show modest gains. The dollar rallied early in Asia as Fed's Harker reepeated that a rate in March isn't off the table. USD/JPY rebounded to the 113.70 area and trades currently around 113.55. EUR/USD fell below the 1.06 barrier, currently changing hand in the 1.0580 area. In the Minutes, the RBA was rather positive on the economy, taking into account the positive impact of higher commodity prices on the economy. Even so, the Aussie dollar is trading marginally softer in line with the broader USD rebound after the Harker comments. AUD/USD trades currently in the 0.7670 area.

Today, the advance EMU PMI's will be published. Markets expect a near stabilization at 54.3 for the EMU composite PMI. German confidence is expected stable at 54.8. For France a slight decrease to 53.8 from 54.1 is expected. The indicator indicates ongoing decent growth, but some downside risk might materialize due to political uncertainty. The US Markit PMI is no market mover. A slight increase is expected (55.3 vs 55 for manufacturing, 55.8 from 55.6 for services). Fed speakers Kaskhari, Harker and Williams spoke recently and probably won't bring no new info. Over the previous days, political uncertainty in France installed a modest risk-off trade in Europe. It weighed on the euro and was also slightly yen positive. The theme of political uncertainty in Europe will continue to play its role. At the same time, the focus in the US will turn to the Trump fiscal plan and to Fed comments. The combination of both factors suggests further USD buying against a weakish euro. USD/JPY rebounded on the Harker comments this morning. Any further gains probably need support from higher USD bond yields. We maintain a cautious USD positive bias in an day-to-day perspective. This applies especially to USD/EUR.

Global context. The dollar corrected downward since the start of January as the Trump reflation trade slowed down. Two weeks ago , the dollar bottomed out, supported by the ‘Trump tax promise'. Underlying euro weakness due to political uncertainty in the area is a factor too. We see 1.0874 as solid resistance and thus still favour a sell EUR/USD on upticks approach. The downside test of USD/JPY is also rejected. USD/JPY 111.16 (38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally) remains key support. The comments of Yellen before Congress (and of other Fed members) were USD supportive, but had little lasting impact on yields and/or on the dollar. We keep a cautious USD positive bias, but remain more cautious on the upside potential of USD/JPY compared to USD/EUR.

Sterling fights back after last week's setback

Yesterday, sterling reversed part of Friday's losses which were due to poor UK retail sales. We didn't see a specific driver for this comeback. At the Brexit-debate in the House of Lords, some members want more influence before the final vote, but for now there are no indications that the debate in the House of Lords will profoundly derail PM May's Brexit strategy. The CBI orders and output data were stronger than expected. The data were maybe a slightly supportive for sterling. EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8517 (from 0.8561). Cable rebounded to close the day at 1.2463.

Today, the UK monthly budget data will be published. We don't expect the report to be of lasting importance for sterling trading. Good data might be slightly sterling supportive in a daily perspective. Overnight, the decline of EUR/USD also pushed EUR/GBP back below the 0.85 barrier. EUR/GBP recently hovered in a tight range north of the 0.8450 support, but a break didn't occur. Sterling sentiment softened slightly of late as the market feels that a BoE rate hike is still very far away. At the same time, euro softness due to political uncertainty is a risk for all euro cross rates, including for EUR/GBP. Longer term, we have a sterling negative view as the Brexit still has to (negatively) impact the UK economy.

However, this is no issue at this stage. The test of 0.8450 support is rejected, but the upside momentum isn't convincing. In case or further EUR/USD softness, a retest of 0.8450 is still possible.

