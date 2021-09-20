The FTSE 100 is down 60 points in afternoon trading, but losses are far more severe in US indices.

Stock markets overtaken by a wave of selling

Further losses expected in the short-term

US rule change on flights boosts IAG

It is definitely a ‘sea of red’ kind of day for global markets, the first time that phrase has been used for quite a while. US markets opened the day firmly in the red, joining their already heavily-beaten down European cousins, with no sign as yet that the wave of selling has come to an end. Given the strength of this move to the downside it looks like we have at least a couple days more of selling to go before any kind of counter-wave develops, especially with a potential game-changer of a Fed meeting on Wednesday. After months of relative quiet, the market has finally woken up, providing an opportunity in due course for dip buyers, perhaps once the Fed meeting is out of the way.

Growth stocks of all kinds have been hard hit today, and those with any kind of connection to China have been at the forefront of the declines. Fortunately there was some good news for airlines, which have seen a sudden and impressive rebound thanks to the US decision to relax the rules arounds vaccinated travellers from the UK. IAG has been the big beneficiary, but easyJet has posted a 3.5% rise on hopes that this move will prompt an additional easing of restrictions in due course for other nations.