The FTSE 100 is down 60 points in afternoon trading, but losses are far more severe in US indices.
- Stock markets overtaken by a wave of selling
- Further losses expected in the short-term
- US rule change on flights boosts IAG
It is definitely a ‘sea of red’ kind of day for global markets, the first time that phrase has been used for quite a while. US markets opened the day firmly in the red, joining their already heavily-beaten down European cousins, with no sign as yet that the wave of selling has come to an end. Given the strength of this move to the downside it looks like we have at least a couple days more of selling to go before any kind of counter-wave develops, especially with a potential game-changer of a Fed meeting on Wednesday. After months of relative quiet, the market has finally woken up, providing an opportunity in due course for dip buyers, perhaps once the Fed meeting is out of the way.
Growth stocks of all kinds have been hard hit today, and those with any kind of connection to China have been at the forefront of the declines. Fortunately there was some good news for airlines, which have seen a sudden and impressive rebound thanks to the US decision to relax the rules arounds vaccinated travellers from the UK. IAG has been the big beneficiary, but easyJet has posted a 3.5% rise on hopes that this move will prompt an additional easing of restrictions in due course for other nations.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way
EUR/USD is consolidating early losses, bouncing just modestly from around the 1.1700 figure. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees
GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy? Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.