“Despite the strength of today’s payrolls report US markets have joined their European cousins in moving lower. As a see-saw week draws to a close, the sellers once again have the upper hand.”
Fresh selling hits markets
“Stock markets are under pressure again, and look at risk of another sweeping decline. European markets have taken it on the chin all week, but they have been joined by the FTSE 100 today, which briefly slipped below 7000 and has hit three-month lows. It is clear that ‘Ukraine worries’ will be the catch-all term for market declines, but with the war now over a week old the same bearish view that developed last week still applies – markets are ill-prepared for a conflict with all its unknowable consequences, especially when combined with surging oil prices and rising inflation, mixed in with central banks who are not displaying any of the dovishness needed to rescue sentiment.”
Gold and oil both rally
“Stocks have been abandoned today, perhaps in no small part because the non-farms reading was so strong. This removes any cover Powell might have had for rowing back on rate hikes, since (for now at least) the US economy is in excellent health when it comes to job creation. But the war seems to override everything else, and with gold back on the up and oil prices rising again too investors are going back to what works.”
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.