“Despite the strength of today’s payrolls report US markets have joined their European cousins in moving lower. As a see-saw week draws to a close, the sellers once again have the upper hand.”

Fresh selling hits markets

“Stock markets are under pressure again, and look at risk of another sweeping decline. European markets have taken it on the chin all week, but they have been joined by the FTSE 100 today, which briefly slipped below 7000 and has hit three-month lows. It is clear that ‘Ukraine worries’ will be the catch-all term for market declines, but with the war now over a week old the same bearish view that developed last week still applies – markets are ill-prepared for a conflict with all its unknowable consequences, especially when combined with surging oil prices and rising inflation, mixed in with central banks who are not displaying any of the dovishness needed to rescue sentiment.”

Gold and oil both rally

“Stocks have been abandoned today, perhaps in no small part because the non-farms reading was so strong. This removes any cover Powell might have had for rowing back on rate hikes, since (for now at least) the US economy is in excellent health when it comes to job creation. But the war seems to override everything else, and with gold back on the up and oil prices rising again too investors are going back to what works.”