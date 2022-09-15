Stock markets are a bit mixed on Thursday following a rollercoaster week in the run-up to, and aftermath of, the US inflation report.
Safe to say, investors got ahead of themselves in a desperate attempt to board the peak inflation train early. The collapse on Tuesday - carrying into Wednesday in Asia and Europe - looked quite severe on the face of it but it was simply an unwinding of positions built on the anticipation of a good set of numbers in the days leading up to it.
While the Fed is now almost certain to hike by 75 basis points next week and more in the months that follow than previously anticipated, the view still seems to be that Tuesday was a setback rather than a game changer. Confidence that we are at or near peak inflation is dented but not broken and this week serves as a reminder that as was the case on the way up, the path back to 2% will likely be littered with nasty surprises.
RBA will likely welcome labour market report
This will likely be the case for most central banks, not just the Fed, with the RBA seen to be in the early stages of its pivot towards slower tightening. After hiking rates by 50bps, markets are now pricing in a 25bps hike next month although as we've seen so often this year, that could quickly change with the data. The labour market figures today could support such a move, as employment rose a little less than expected while participation also rose, unexpectedly lifting the unemployment rate to 3.5%. The Aussie dollar rose after the release but has since given the bulk of that back.
PBOC leaves MLF unchanged and supports CNY
The PBOC's battle to support the yuan continued on Thursday as it left the 1-year MLF rate unchanged at 2.75% and set a stronger fix on the currency. The result was around 200 billion yuan being withdrawn from the banking system, with the central bank stating that it would "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample". The dual threat of a slowing economy and tumbling currency against the dollar is posing quite the challenge for the central bank which is continuing to try and push back against both, with limited success.
Yen steady amid intervention warnings
The yen remains a key focus after a slew of intervention commentary yesterday which accompanied reports of a rate check by the BoJ. While officials have been keen to state that no warning of intervention will be forthcoming, nor perhaps even confirmation of it, the line in the sand around 145 against the dollar appears to have been drawn. The message was loud and clear and now it's just a case of whether markets will respect it. That's not always the case and we could see its resolve tested after 24 years without such action.
Oil steady after inventory data
Oil prices have steadied a little after rebounding strongly this past week. There are many forces dictating the price action in oil markets right now, with economic uncertainty right up there alongside a potentially unpredictable OPEC+. The stronger dollar is potentially another headwind, with the rally losing steam earlier this week as the greenback surged in the aftermath of the inflation release.
The inventory data on Wednesday didn't cause much of a wobble despite surpassing forecasts with a 2.442 million barrel build against expectations of something far more modest. Of course, this was still much smaller than what the API number indicated a day earlier so perhaps that limited the surprise factor.
Has the damage been done?
Gold is still hurting after the inflation data on Tuesday. It was just starting to find its feet again ahead of the data and the report delivered a crushing blow. The yellow metal is off around four-tenths of one percent this morning and comfortably below $1,700. The key level though is $1,680 and a significant break of this could be painful, with it having been a floor over the last couple of years. We could then see some support around $1,660 but at that point, the damage will have been done.
Will it be a "sell the fact" event?
Bitcoin has stabilised once more around $20,000 after Tuesday's bruising encounter with the US inflation data. As we saw elsewhere, the cryptocurrency had rallied in anticipation of something more favourable but it wasn't to be. With that now behind us, the question will become how the crypto space reacts to the Ethereum Merge. It's been a long time in the making and the question on traders' lips right now is will it be the next bullish catalyst for cryptos or a "sell the fact" event.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9950 on USD strength, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is trading under pressure near 0.9950, undermined by resurgent US dollar demand amid a cautious market mood. Investors assess the impact of the aggressive Fed rate hike bets ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
BREAKING: Ethereum Merge begins, the good, bad and ugly of crypto’s $22 billion bet
Ethereum Merge will have a massive impact on the crypto ecosystem. Despite its short history, crypto has several key updates lined up, the Merge and the ETHW hard fork.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1500 amid Brexit jitters, ahead of US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1500 amid a mixed sentiment and renewed US dollar strength. The deadline to trigger Article 16 and uncertainty over the UK energy bill weigh on the GBP. The focus shifts to US consumer-centric data.
Gold breaks key support below $1,700 ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold bears approach the yearly bottom on breaking the short-term key support line during Thursday’s early European morning. In doing so, the precious metal prints a three-day downtrend while poking $1,688 by the press time.
US Retail Sales Preview: Can consumers keep up with inflation? A breather could weigh on the dollar Premium
Relentless Americans have been on a shopping spree, almost regardless of price rises. In August, the highly visible price at the pump dropped and potentially left more money for Americans to buy other goods with.