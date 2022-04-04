Stocks make headway again
“Q2 has got off to a good start, continuing the rebound that began in the final month of Q1. The issues that dogged markets of throughout the end of 2021 and into 2022 remain with us, but once again stocks have demonstrated their remarkable ability to come storming back. Even fresh sanctions talk does not appear to be having much of an effect, as the market learns to look past the immediate hit to earnings. The strength of Friday’s payrolls report remains a motivating factor too, even if it has also emboldened Fed policymakers to think more seriously about a 50 basis point hike next time they meet.”
Oil prices bounce as outlook brightens
“Another beneficiary of Friday’s jobs report is oil, which has stabilised and has also started to move higher as the longer-term view reasserts itself. Economic growth forecasts have wobbled of late, but as optimism returns so does the drive to buy oil. After the recent drop, the commodity looks to be preparing for fresh gains.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on dollar strength, trades below 1.1000
EUR/USD has faced renewed bearish pressure in the American session and declined below 1.1000. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushing higher, the dollar continues to gather strength against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index advances toward 99.00.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 on BOE commentary
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the dollar keeps its footing on Monday, the British pound stays resilient. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated that further monetary tightening may be necessary.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, rises more than 2% on Monday, limiting XAU/USD's upside and forcing the pair to fluctuate around $1,930.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.