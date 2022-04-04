Stocks make headway again

“Q2 has got off to a good start, continuing the rebound that began in the final month of Q1. The issues that dogged markets of throughout the end of 2021 and into 2022 remain with us, but once again stocks have demonstrated their remarkable ability to come storming back. Even fresh sanctions talk does not appear to be having much of an effect, as the market learns to look past the immediate hit to earnings. The strength of Friday’s payrolls report remains a motivating factor too, even if it has also emboldened Fed policymakers to think more seriously about a 50 basis point hike next time they meet.”

Oil prices bounce as outlook brightens

“Another beneficiary of Friday’s jobs report is oil, which has stabilised and has also started to move higher as the longer-term view reasserts itself. Economic growth forecasts have wobbled of late, but as optimism returns so does the drive to buy oil. After the recent drop, the commodity looks to be preparing for fresh gains.”