Despite the banking sector jitters that hit financial markets during March, economic data mostly pointed to an ongoing gradual recovery and any adverse confidence effects so far seem contained. Business surveys confirmed the picture of a two-speed economy, with the services sector clearly in the drivers’ seat now, while manufacturing activity continues to struggle and any boost from Chinese pent-up demand has yet to be seen. The current unbalanced nature of the recovery also bears some clear risks, especially if consumers turn more cautious again as fiscal support fades and financial conditions are still being tightened. Cracks have already started to appear in construction and the housing market as we discussed in Euro macro notes - Housing market: bending, but not breaking, 9 March. We have revised up our euro area forecasts, now expecting GDP growth of 0.4% and 0.6% in 2023 and 2024, respectively (see also Nordic Outlook - Unchartered territory, 4 April). However, despite a more upbeat near-term outlook, we see few reasons that point to a strong euro area recovery any time soon.
The continued pick-up in services activity is welcome news, as is the ongoing resilience of the labour market, but it also poses continued upside risks to the inflation outlook. Selling price expectations continued to normalize, but less so for services than for goods. Hiring plans in the increasingly tight labour market also pickedup during March, especially in the services sector. With the latest wage increases yet to filter through to core inflation, we still think that sticky core inflation could remain a worry for ECB for some time yet, expecting it to average 4.9% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024.
Despite the financial market jitters, ECB held a steady course and hiked policy rates by 50bp in March as expected (see ECB Review, 16 March). That said, in light of the elevated uncertainty about the effects on credit conditions and the real economy, policymakers refrained from giving any firm guidance on the pace and amount of future rate hikes. President Lagarde stressed that ECB will maintain a data-dependent approach that allows it to respond to inflation risks, but also aid financial markets if threats emerge. But she also highlighted that if the ECB's baseline holds there will be more ground to cover in terms of future rate hikes. After the financial turmoil, markets have repriced the ECB peak rate lower to 3.6% (from 4.1% before the collapse of SVB), but as more time lapses (without more negative news on the banking front), more focus will return to macro data - which still warrants further rate hikes in our view.
Europe’s increasingly divided stance towards China was at full display this month. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a hard line view on China in a speech that contained clear resemblance with US rhetoric in recent years. Although von der Leyen still favoured a policy of ‘de-risking’ rather than ‘de-coupling’ from China, her speech did not win her any friends in China, which was clear when she visited the country afterwards in an overlapping visit with French President Emmanuel Macron. Overall, there remains a wide spectrum of views on China within the EU, with some countries taking a tough stance closer to the US line (mostly Eastern European), while others have chosen a pragmatic route of continued cooperation (such as Germany and France).
