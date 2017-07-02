Staying on hold

This week the Reserve Bank will release its first Monetary Policy Statement for the year. Since their last Statement, global developments have resulted in tighter financial conditions, while domestic conditions have been more mixed. Weighing it all up, we expect that the RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold for some time yet.

At its last interest rate decision in November, the RBNZ cut the OCR to a record low of 1.75%. At the same time, they adopted a neutral stance, signalling that they expected to keep the OCR at that low level for an extended period in order to support economic activity and generate a lift in domestic inflation.

Since then, we’ve seen headline inflation rise back into the RBNZ’s target band after lingering at sub-1% levels for the past two years. In part, this pick-up in inflation was due to earlier sharp declines in oil prices dropping out of the annual figures in December. However, there has also been a more general strengthening of prices, with measures of underlying inflation also rising over the past six months.

But while the pick-up in inflation will certainly be a welcome development for the RBNZ, generating a sustained rise back to the 2% target mid-point could be a more challenging task. First of all, the recent pickup in inflation came on the back of a sharp fall in the New Zealand dollar in late 2015. Exchange rate movements typically take the best part of a year to flow through into retail prices for imported goods, reflecting factors such as importers’ currency hedging – hence the uptick in inflation over 2016. This situation has now completely turned: the NZ dollar has clawed back all of its losses, and more, in the last year. Given the usual lag, this points to a fresh wave of downward pressure on the prices of many consumer goods over 2017.

