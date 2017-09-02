Stay calm & carry on

The Day So Far

Not a great deal to report thus far with the world relatively calm before Trump awakens from his slumber and hits the Twitter sphere. The VIX remains depressed albeit off the recent near record lows and with a close of just +0.07% in the S&P yesterday it marked the 82nd session without the index falling more than 1%, which is the longest streak since 2006 according to Deutsche Bank.

At this juncture there doesn’t appear to be much in the upcoming session to excite with French fears dissipating reflected in a tightening of yield spreads and with the House of Commons last night giving the green light to the Brexit process and triggering of Article 50. In fact the latter seems to have provided some clarity at least to the road ahead for Britain in the coming weeks and has resulted in a mild relief rally in GBP/USD which has also benefited from a technical break higher in the context of a weakening USD in early trade.

The Day Ahead

Much like the week so far today’s calendar is fairly quiet with the weekly US jobless claims and wholesale inventories unlikely to greatly impact market sentiment. Instead much of the direction is likely to be derived from the US market open and associated pick up in volume. What has been apparent in recently is that US equities seem locked at around this new record level and we feel they are unlikely to deviate from this in the short-term. The fact that the Fed’s gradual and cautious manner was ratified by the latest labour report means that an accommodative environment remains for the foreseeable future with chatter behind closed doors that Mario Draghi is said to be also thinking along the same line up until his term finishes in 2019. This then is a far cry from the fear of ‘tapering’ which was dominating market psyche only a few weeks ago which may explain the significant rise in bunds this week. In terms of the strategy we remain bullish on US equities so consequently look to short T-notes with an entry at yesterday’s high of 125.18. Meanwhile, the reaction in crude to the bearish DoE report yesterday fitted exactly with our view that given the API headline marked the second largest build in US history it was always going to be hard to meet such bearish statistics so a moderate upside looked inevitable. We look to follow the recovery in WTI and join the move higher if we get a pull back to yesterday’s support that was seen at $52.22. Final note, Fed’s Bullard speaks at 13:10 London time, although not a voter he is an opinionated central banker so be on the look out for anything out of line from the Fed’s regular rhetoric.