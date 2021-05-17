On Monday, May 17th, the major currency pair reached stability after skyrocketing earlier and is currently trading at 1.2130.
The American statistics published last Friday were mostly disappointing and couldn’t help the “greenback”. For example, the Retail Sales in the USA showed a zero change in April after adding 10.7% m/m (a revised data) in the previous month and against the expected reading of 1.0% m/m. however, it’s quite logical because in March consumers received stimulus checks from the government, which immediately went right back into the country’s economy – it was an excellent although one-off tool to support the economic system.
In May or June, the Retail Sales may show another revival after the USA starts opening its borders and remove social restrictions. It will help Americans to spend more money.
The Industrial Production added 0.7% m/m in April after expanding by 2.4% m/m the month before. The Capacity Utilization Rate also improved. Both these reports managed to “smooth” the retail sales number a little bit.
In the H4 chart, after completing the ascending wave at 1.2150, EUR/USD is consolidating at its top. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to break 1.2030 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 1.1919. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by MACD Oscillator: its signal line is moving below and may later continue falling.
As we can see in the H1 chart, EUR/USD has reached the correctional target at 1.2150; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the target at 1.2030. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic Oscillator: after reaching 20, its signal line is steadily growing towards 50. Later, the line may rebound and resume falling to return to 20.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.