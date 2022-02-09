The recent explosion in inflation rates caused by runaway debt-funded federal spending and Fed money printing has sparked renewed interest in state legislatures in the role gold and silver play in hedging against systemic risks.
With expanding concerns about financial leverage, debt defaults, volatility, and an erosion in purchasing power of the Federal Reserve Note “dollar,” Ohio, Arkansas, West Virginia, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Arizona recently joined dozens of other states in removing tax penalties on buying, selling, and holding gold and silver.
Meanwhile, several states are considering an allocation of state funds to the monetary metals – a way to hedge their investments in fixed income and other assets vulnerable to inflation.
Ohio recently followed Texas in making a 3-5% gold allocation in its public pensions, and New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Idaho are examining legislation right now to empower state treasurers to hold gold and silver as reserve assets.
By way of example, the state treasurers in both Oklahoma and Idaho each have $10 billion in taxpayer funds under management – the value of which is rapidly bleeding away through negative real interest rates.
That’s because these two states – like most states – have invested almost exclusively in low-interest debt paper, e.g., U.S. Treasuries, money market funds, corporate debt, repurchase agreements, and other dollar-denominated debt.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
