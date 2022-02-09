The recent explosion in inflation rates caused by runaway debt-funded federal spending and Fed money printing has sparked renewed interest in state legislatures in the role gold and silver play in hedging against systemic risks.

With expanding concerns about financial leverage, debt defaults, volatility, and an erosion in purchasing power of the Federal Reserve Note “dollar,” Ohio, Arkansas, West Virginia, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Arizona recently joined dozens of other states in removing tax penalties on buying, selling, and holding gold and silver.

Meanwhile, several states are considering an allocation of state funds to the monetary metals – a way to hedge their investments in fixed income and other assets vulnerable to inflation.

Ohio recently followed Texas in making a 3-5% gold allocation in its public pensions, and New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Idaho are examining legislation right now to empower state treasurers to hold gold and silver as reserve assets.

By way of example, the state treasurers in both Oklahoma and Idaho each have $10 billion in taxpayer funds under management – the value of which is rapidly bleeding away through negative real interest rates.

That’s because these two states – like most states – have invested almost exclusively in low-interest debt paper, e.g., U.S. Treasuries, money market funds, corporate debt, repurchase agreements, and other dollar-denominated debt.