Financial markets appear to be in a state of confusion into the latter portion of the week. We’re coming off a trading session where currency traders were looking for yield and safety in the US Dollar, all while equity traders were happy to push stocks higher.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0800 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is trading on the back, heading toward 1.0800 in the European session. The US Dollar is holding previous gains amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Investors weigh US debt ceiling developments ahead of US data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 as US Dollar holds gains
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the European trading hours, having faced rejection just shy of 1.2500. Despite a mixed market mood, the US Dollar is clinging to recovery gains, weighing on the pair. Traders await BoE Bailey's testimony for a fresh trading impetus.
Gold eyes more weakness below $1,970 amid optimism for US debt-ceiling raise
Gold price has witnessed immense selling pressure after retreating from $1,985.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is expected to deliver more weakness on a slippage below the immediate support of $1,970.00.
Solana captures new users as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle
Solana, a decentralized scalable blockchain platform, witnessed a spike in the number of active and new addresses in May. SOL has recently captured large volumes of new users as prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled to recover from their recent declines.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.