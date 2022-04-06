The war in Ukraine has developed into a frozen conflict, which we expect to drag on in the near future. Russia has failed to make significant progress in terms of conquering Ukrainian cities, and instead, it is now backing from areas surrounding Kyiv, leaving behind signs of many civilian casualties. Ukraine has signaled willingness to make concessions in terms of giving up aspirations to join NATO and blocking western states from placing military bases or nuclear weapons on its grounds. However, control of the Donbas region, as well as Ukraine’s calls for bilateral security guarantees with third countries, still remain unresolved issues, and the chance of a near-term breakthrough in peace negotiations appears slim. Any further violence towards civilians only makes the situation more difficult. See our latest take at Research Russia-Ukraine: Talk is cheap - we expect no immediate breakthrough in peace talks but market focus to shift elsewhere, 31 March.

Economic indicators have painted a mixed picture of the war’s impact on the broader economy. In Europe, rising prices continue to erode consumers’ purchasing power, but elevated levels of savings from the pandemic provide some buffer for consumption. That said, supply shortages and rising commodity prices have weighed on consumer, business and investor confidence, and recession risks are on the rise. We still expect the global economy to avoid recession, but we will likely see countries with the closest links to Russia, e.g. Germany and Finland, falling into a technical recession this year. The US economy appears more resilient given its self-sufficiency in terms of energy and less direct trading with Russia, but the upcoming monetary policy tightening will weigh on growth especially in 2023. China balances its strategic partnership with Russia and relatively more important trade relations with the west. So far China has seemed careful to avoid ending up in the US secondary sanctions list, while its economy has suffered from the rising commodity prices and strict lockdowns set to curb the worst Covid-outbreak since spring 2020, see COVID-19 Update: China sticks to its "dynamic zero covid"-policy, 31 March.

Central banks will tighten monetary policy to curb the accelerating inflationary pressures. While Fed began its rate hiking cycle with a modest 25bp in March, recent commentary points towards a high likelihood of front-loading rate hikes going forward. We expect to see 50bp hikes in May, June and July, and Fed Funds Target Range at 2.50 – 2.75% by the end of the year. With Euro Area inflation reaching 7.5% y/y in March, ECB will likely follow suit with a rate hike in December. However, we still expect inflation to calm down towards next year and see markets pricing of 6-7 rate hikes for 2022-2023 as too aggressive. Swedish Riksbank also took a clear hawkish shift after the war broke out, and we now look for two rate hikes already this year.

We continue to see risks tilted towards weaker growth and faster inflation. The latest signs of Russian war crimes have increased the risk of even tighter sanctions by the EU, and as we outlined in Research Russia - EU embargo on Russian energy could be a gamechanger, 23 March, an embargo on Russian energy would be among the most effective ways to pressure Russian economy. A sudden stop for energy imports, would, however, push European energy prices even higher and likely lead to power outages especially for energy-intensive industries, and thus further weigh on growth. .

Download The Full Monthly Executive Briefing