US yields continue to drive higher in the face of a Fed monetary policy outlook that continues to press higher for longer, despite escalating growth concerns. Fresh yearly highs in the price of oil and a sixth session of declines in banking and real estate stocks have only added to stagflation fears.
Market capitulations aren’t pretty to look at and are even more ugly for those caught in the crosshairs. When markets capitulate, surrendering is synonymous with selling, and the opponent is either oneself or their capital limitations.