Global growth worries were stoked once again this week as commodities bore the brunt of heavy selling pressure and the USD surged higher. Stagflationary, inflationary, and recession fears continue to dominate investors’ minds. Even oil, which has been so resilient, fell over 10% on Tuesday once the US came back from the July 4th holiday. On a positive note, China showed further signs of economic activity after the lifting of some of the latest COVID restrictions. However, China’s COVID zero policy is a worry to many investors as economic activity can quickly fall on large scale lockdowns if COVID cases surge again.
Other key events from the past week
-
Commodity crunch: Sharp falls, July 5: Commodities experienced heavy selling this week as slowing global growth is expected to hinder longer-term demand. Oil, copper, iron ore, and grains all fell lower on global recession fears.
-
China recovery: Recovery on track? July 5: The Caixin composite reading surprised to the upside at 55.3 above the 50.0 forecast. This continues to point to a recovery in China’s economic activity and this supports the China 50 view from March.
-
AUD: Interest Rate Decision, July 5: The RBA hiked interest rates by 50bps as expected this week. However, on balance, the RBA was slightly less hawkish in its statement and said that inflation levels were higher in other countries.
Key events for the coming week
-
NZD: Interest Rate Decision, July 13: The RBNZ meet next week and short-term interest rate (STIR) markets are pricing in a 100% chance of a 50 bps rate hike. STIR markets also see a 70% chance of a larger 75bps rate hike.
-
Apple’s Strong Summer? Apple enters its strong seasonal summer period.
-
CAD: Interest Rate Decision, July 13: The last BoC meeting saw another hawkish tilt. If the BoC is not as hawkish as the market is expecting watch out for sudden CAD falls in the CADJPY pair.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!