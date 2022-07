Global growth worries were stoked once again this week as commodities bore the brunt of heavy selling pressure and the USD surged higher. Stagflationary, inflationary, and recession fears continue to dominate investors’ minds. Even oil, which has been so resilient, fell over 10% on Tuesday once the US came back from the July 4th holiday. On a positive note, China showed further signs of economic activity after the lifting of some of the latest COVID restrictions. However, China’s COVID zero policy is a worry to many investors as economic activity can quickly fall on large scale lockdowns if COVID cases surge again.

