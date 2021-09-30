Market sentiment gets a bit better, but all eyes are on US politicians who should find a common ground by tonight to avoid a US government shutdown. The chances are that Republicans would agree on a short-term resolution to avoid a shutdown even there is no agreement on the debt ceiling itself.

A US government shutdown sounds terrible, but it would not be a big deal for the market except from generating some short-term volatility, as the US experienced 14 government shutdowns since 1980 which lasted in average 7 days, and the worst having lasted up to 34 days, in December 2018. If we have any reconciliation on the debt ceiling, we shall see an immediate relief on the equities front.

Technology stocks remain under pressure, but most investors are now chasing the good time to buy the dip and carry the tech rally higher.

On the currencies front, we see a stronger US dollar that is pressuring the EURUSD and Cable to the downside, as oil rally slows above the $75pb.