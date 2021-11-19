Short-term Elliott Wave view in SPY suggests that the cycle from October 01, 2021 low is showing a higher high sequence favoring new highs to follow. The internals of that rally is unfolding as an Elliott Wave impulse sequence where wave 1 ended at $436.03 high & wave 2 ended at $426.36 low. Up from there, wave 3 unfolded with extension where lesser degree wave ((i)) ended at $441.68 high. Afterwards, wave ((ii)) ended at $431.54 low, wave ((iii)) ended at $458.49 high. Then wave ((iv)) ended at $453.83 low and wave ((v)) ended at $470.65 high.
Down from there, SPY made a pullback in wave 4 to correct the cycle from October 04, 2021 low. The internals of that pullback unfolded as a zigzag structure where wave ((a)) ended at $465.26 low. Then wave ((b)) ended at $467.38 high and wave ((c)) ended at $462.05 low. Up from there, wave 5 remains in progress where wave ((i)) ended at $470.49 high and wave ((ii)) ended at $466.34 low. Near-term, while dips remain above $466.34 low and more importantly above $462.05 low expect SPY to extend higher towards $474.82- $480.04 area higher in wave ((iii)) before a pullback in wave ((iv)) develops.
SPY 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
SPY Elliott Wave video
Elliott Wave Forex provides technical analysis only and is not a signal service. Information and opinions contained on ElliottWaveForex.com are provided as general market commentary and for educational purposes, and do not constitute trading advice. The information provided reflects the writers opinions but it is no guarantee as to accuracy or completeness.
