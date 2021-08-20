SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL,Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

S&P500 Technical Analysis: Possible Wave (3) top in place also for the NASDAQ 100. That said, its not confirmed and the Indices can continue higher, I'm simply exploring both sides of the market.

US Stocks: $AMZN Wave Wave A of (4). $GOOG Wave iv) of 5 of (3). $AAPL The 150 as support or resistance for direction $SQ Wave (3) top in place ? $FB Wave (iv) the 350 needs to hold $TSLA Target 750



S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Exploring the bullish and bearish patterns as Intermediate Wave (4) starting or the market pushing higher into Wave (3)

NASDAQ Elliott Wave: The pattern at 15,000 is messy, so we simply wait to see if the 15,000 (Medium Level) becomes the support or resistance

Russell 2000 Elliott Wave: Wave A of (4)

SP500 TradingLevels: Target Minor Level 5 at 4500

SP500 Trading Strategy: The next time 4400 becomes the resistance then short, see the details in the video.

NASDAQ 100 Trading Strategy: Currently short with stop above the 15,000

Peter Mathers TradingLounge