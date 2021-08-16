SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL,Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Expecting stocks and Indices to top in Wave (3) close to the end of the month August for the Federal Reserve Meeting at Jackson Hole
US Stocks: $AMZN Wave (3) top in place. $GOOG Top target 2800. $AAPL to rally. $SQ Wave (3) top in place ? $FB Trade long now. $TSLA Target 750 as Wave B
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Tracking a short term Elliott wave count for Intermediate Wave (3) to top around the Feds Jackson Hole meeting
NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (iii) of v)
SP500 TradingLevels: Target Minor Level 5 at 4500
SP500 Trading Strategy: Moved stop loss higher to protect profits in stocks and Indices
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD bears push pair toward 1.38, dismissing upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.