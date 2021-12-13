SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading Strategies.
00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.
03:36 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
04:14 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
31:15 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
SP500 NASDAQ 100 RUSSELL 2000 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Tracking two Elliott counts.
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave C of (4).
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (a) of ii) Or c) of 4.
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (a) of ii) Or c) of 4.
Trading Strategy - Waiting to see if Wave ii) sets up for the long trade in a few sessions.
SP500 Trading Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
NASDAQ 100 Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
Russell 2000 Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
