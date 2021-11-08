SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading Strategies.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Bullish trend with the Intermediate Elliott Wave (5).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).
S&P 500 Elliott Wave v of (v) of iii) of 1 of (5).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 1 of (5).
SP500 TradingLevels: Moving to 4,600 Wave iii) top.
Trading Strategy :
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on.
NASDAQ 100 Strategy:Risk on.
Russell 2000 Strategy: Risk on.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.
03:05 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
04:05 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
12:37 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Never, ever argue with your trading system."
