SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading Strategies

S&P500 Technical Analysis: Bullish trend with the Intermediate Elliott Wave (5)

Russell 2000 Elliott Wave (5)

S&P 500 Elliott Wave v) of 1 of (5)

NASDAQ Elliott Wave v) of 3 of (5)

SP500 TradingLevels: Moving to 4,600 Wave iii) top

Trading Strategy

SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on.

NASDAQ 100 Strategy:Risk on.

Russell 2000 Strategy: Risk on.

Video Chapters

00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis

02:49 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis

03:24 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis

11:00 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis

Trading Tip

"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it"

Peter Mathers TradingLounge