SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading.

S&P500 Technical Analysis: Bullish trend with the Intermediate Elliott Wave (5).

Russell 2000 Elliott Wave 1 of (5).

S&P 500 Elliott Wave iii) of 3 of (5).

NASDAQ Elliott Wave 3 of (5).

SP500 TradingLevels: Moving to 4,600 Wave iii) top.

Trading Strategy.

SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on.

NASDAQ 100 Strategy:Risk on.

Russell 2000 Strategy: Risk on.

Video Chapters:

00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.

04:40 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.

07:50 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

21:42 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.

Trading Tip:

"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it."