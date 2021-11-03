SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading Strategies.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Bullish trend with the Intermediate Elliott Wave (5).
SP500 TradingLevels: Moving to 4,600 Wave iii) top.
Trading Strategy:
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on.
NASDAQ 100 Strategy:Risk on.
Russell 2000 Strategy: Risk on.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.
06:26 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
07:15 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
18:00 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"99%+ of traders don't care about Ferraris and yachts. They just want to pay their bills, save a little extra money, and sleep well at night. The only way to do that is to bat 70% or more. Anything less, and these goals are nothing more than fantasy." - Mark Melnick.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
