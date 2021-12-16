SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading Strategies.
00:00 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
08:08 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
23:43 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
SP500 NASDAQ 100 RUSSELL 2000 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Tracking two Elliott counts.
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave i) of C of (4).
S&P 500 Elliott Wave i) of C of (4).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave i) of C of (4).
Trading Strategy - Waiting to see if Wave ii) sets up for the long trade in a few sessions.
SP500 Trading Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
NASDAQ 100 Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
Russell 2000 Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
