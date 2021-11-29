SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading Strategies.
00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.
02:12 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
07:53 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
22:13 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
SP500 NASDAQ 100 RUSSELL 2000 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Tracking two counts.
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave iv) of A of (4).
S&P 500 Elliott Wave iii) of A of (4) Or b) of 2.
NASDAQ Elliott Wave B of (4) Or b) of 2.
Trading Strategy:
SP500 Trading Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
NASDAQ 100 Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
Russell 2000 Strategy: See video for trade set ups.
