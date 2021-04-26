Cycles: Looking ahead!
90-yr cycle – Last lows: 1843-1933. Next low: ~2023
40-yr cycle – Last lows: 1942 -1982. Next low: ~2022
7-yr cycle – Last lows: 2009-2016. Next low: ~2023
Market analysis (Charts, courtesy of QCharts)
IWM vs SPX (weekly)
IWM continues to flash a warning by showing significant divergence from SPX. Since it has an excellent track record of alerting us to a reversal in the latter, that warning should not be ignored.
SPX daily chart
Last week, I posted the multiple warning signs that SPX was coming into at least a short-term top. I have updated them after last week’s market action.
1 – To begin with, the P&F congestion formed at the 3950 level gave us a count of 4180-4200. Last Friday, SPX reached 4191 and pulled back to 4118 during the week but made a fractional new high on Friday. It could still go a little higher, perhaps 4110-4220.
2 – From 3723, SPX has created a (green) channel the top of which corresponds to the price achieved by the index last Friday. There is a larger (blue) channel drawn across the two lows of the intermediate uptrend with a parallel across the tops. The top of the green channel has already provided resistance to the advance, but this week’s retracement has opened up a little more room on the upside for a potential 5th wave.
3 – The CCI increased its negative divergence this week, and the SRSI has already given a sell signal.
4 – IWM is showing relative weakness to SPX -- a pattern which normally takes place just before a reversal in the latter.
The above listed conditions provide a strong warning that SPX is coming to the end of the move which started from 3853.
SPX hourly chart
Last week clarified the current structure of SPX with the former short-term high as probably wave 3 of the move from 3853, and the retracement to the red support line and green parallel as wave 4, with the index probably now engaged in the 5th and last wave of the short-term uptrend.
The warning signs of an approaching top listed above also suggest that we are now near the end of the entire second phase which started at 3853.
The hourly oscillators are still bullish, which tells us that the uptrend could still has a little more upside potential.
UUP (dollar ETF) DLY ($USD chart is not available from this data provider)
UUP has been in a short-term downtrend, but indicators suggest that it could soon reverse -- although a strong uptrend is not anticipated.
GDX (gold miners)-DLY
GDX may be ready for a pull-back. Since it has a clear three-wave uptrend pattern, this could be wave 4 to be followed by another small wave 5 before a larger consolidation.
PAAS (Pan American Silver Corp-DLY)
The short-term structure of PAAS is a little different than GDX, but not substantially, and it too is expected to see a minor pull-back before another push higher.
BNO (Brent oil fund) DLY
BNO is in a short-term consolidation pattern which looks only about part-way complete.
Summary
Since SPX has now clarified its phase two structure as needing a slightly higher high before completing and reversing its trend from 3853, last week’s call for a top was obviously a little premature.
The comments made in the daily updates and the Market Summary about the financial markets are based purely on what I consider to be sound technical analysis principles. They represent my own opinion and are not meant to be construed as trading or investment advice, but are offered as an analytical point of view which might be of interest to those who follow stock market cycles and technical analysis.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes
GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Cardano price may surge 20% if this critical level is breached
Cardano price entered the choppy zone on February 27 and showed no directional bias. Although there were deviations below the ranges, ADA seems to revert the mean. A decisive close above the supply zone’s upper band at $1.23 could trigger an upside move.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?